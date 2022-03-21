Rapper Cynthia Morgan rants, says the Bible is inaccurate, unreliable

Nigerian recording artiste, Cynthia Morgan mentioned on her on Instagram stories that the Christian guidebook, Holy Bible is inaccurate and unreliable.

According to the controversial musician, the stories in the Bible do not depict reality to the followers.

She went on to state that the narratives in the Bible are ‘unreliable’ and pastors should be held accountable for teaching false lessons to their followers.

The ‘German Juice’ crooner wrote, “the Bible is inaccurate and unreliable”.

She continued, “it baffles me that most of the pastors that claim they’ve read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation in different occasions are yet to highlight these discrepancies to their followers…”

See her post below.

