Entertainment
Rapper Cynthia Morgan rants, says the Bible is inaccurate, unreliable
Nigerian recording artiste, Cynthia Morgan mentioned on her on Instagram stories that the Christian guidebook, Holy Bible is inaccurate and unreliable.
According to the controversial musician, the stories in the Bible do not depict reality to the followers.
She went on to state that the narratives in the Bible are ‘unreliable’ and pastors should be held accountable for teaching false lessons to their followers.
Read also: Cynthia Morgan tackles Davido after donations from friends
The ‘German Juice’ crooner wrote, “the Bible is inaccurate and unreliable”.
She continued, “it baffles me that most of the pastors that claim they’ve read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation in different occasions are yet to highlight these discrepancies to their followers…”
See her post below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...