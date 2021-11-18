Cynthia Morgan tackles Davido after donations from friends

Nigerian recording artiste Cynthia Morgan has taken to her Instagram stories to express disappointment in her colleague, Davido for demanding money from his friends and fans.

It would be recalled that Davido sent social media agog after he demanded N1 million each from his friends and members of the 30 Billion Gang (BG) in a video. The talented singer went on to publish his account details on the microblogging site, Twitter, urging his fans to donate money ahead of his 29th birthday.

The ‘fund challenge’ has thrown Cynthia Morgan aback as she expressed her disgust in the singer and his fans.

She dubbed Davido’s fans, ‘ignorant’ and ‘unintelligent’.

Kicking against the new trend, Cynthia Morgan had this to say on her Instagram stories:

Cynthia Morgan did not stop there, she added that N1 million is chicken change then added:

“If you really rose by lifting others and you’re asking for 1 meter publicly then your boys are ungrateful… Poor things.”

She was making reference to the “we rise by lifting others” quote Davido used when requesting for the funds from his friends.

Cynthia also wrote: “Because say all of us they do music no mean say all of us na mate.”

Continue reading her thread below.

