Singer Davido amasses over N50m one hour after sharing account details

Nigerian recording artiste David Adeleke better known as Davido has amassed over N50 million within one hour after he shared his account details on the social media platform, Twitter.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where he asked his loyal fans to send money to his Wema bank account.

“If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo,” he tweeted.

Obi Cubana, Zlatan, Adekunle Gold, EMoney, BBNaija’s Nengi, Peruzzi, Lawmaker Akin Alabi, singer Chike, Singer Dremo, Singer Mayorkun, Mr Eazy and many others have gifted him N1 million each.

Davido revealed that his goal was to attain N100 million.

See his account balance as at the time of this publication below.

