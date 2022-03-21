Singer Lyta’s baby mama drags him on IG

Kemi Ayorinde, the baby mama of budding Nigerian musician Lyta has disclosed on her Instagram platform that she isn’t happy with the singer.

The United Kingdom-based Nigerian scholar noted in her thread that Lyta, real name Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim is failing to execute his fatherly duties.

She mentioned in her thread that she almost took her life earlier in the year because she felt she was failing to take care of their 2-year-old son Arinoluwa Ayorinde-Rahim on her own.

Speaking further, Kemi admonished Lyta to desist from uploading photos of their son on his Instagram because he doesn’t reach out to her nor the boy.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday evening, the opening paragraph of her statement reads:

“You can’t force a man to be a father.

You can’t force a man to put his child first.

Woke up on a random morning and decided to walk away…”

She continued, “Never looked back since.”

Kemi went on to reveal that she almost harmed herself due to the absence of Lyta in her child’s life.

The Bolton-based businesswoman continued her narration:

“To think I almost took my own life the first week of this year cause I felt like I have failed my child looool.”

Kemi concluded her outburst on Instagram with the lyrics to a song from American singer Summer Walker.

Read her thread below.

