Bauchi govt claims mysterious deaths caused by illegal abortions

The Bauchi State government has blamed illegal abortions as the cause of mysterious deaths of no less than 200 women in recent times in the state.

According to the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency, the cause of the strange deaths was revealed by investigation carried out.

The executive chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, stated this on Friday, insisting that illegal abortions by quack medical practitioners were responsible for the mysterious deaths.

Reports showed that several women had died in Azare and other local government areas of the state.

However, Mohammed, who spoke during an interactive session put together by the Bauchi State Public Health Media Network, said preliminary findings showed that the deaths were about 200.

Further noting that investigation in the matter was still ongoing, he said that the number of dead persons could be more at the end of the probe.

He said the victims were women of childbearing ages, married and unmarried, who sought the services of unprofessional health workers to terminate their unwanted and unplanned pregnancies.

According to Mohammed, the lack of understanding of the importance of child spacing and ignorance of what to do with such pregnancies had remained a serious problem to family health in the state.

He said there was need for parents, especially mothers, to teach the girl-childabout sex education.

This he said would help to reduce unwanted pregnancies and deaths from complications.

