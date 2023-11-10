Imo Guber: PDP seeks Uzodimma’s disqualification over fake video against its candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to disqualify Governor Hope Uzodimma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with less than twenty-four hours left until the Imo State governorship election.

In a statement released on Friday by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s national publicity secretary, the party said Uzodimma ought to be disqualified for allegedly funding a video that denigrated its candidate in an effort to deceive the state’s electorate.

A widely shared video on social media on Thursday purportedly showed Sam Anyanwu, the PDP candidate, urging his followers to vote for Uzodimma.

Ologunagba, who said Anyanwu is not deterred but set for victory, described the video as fake and berated Uzodimma for allegedly resorting to a last-minute underhand method to get the PDP’s candidate out of the way.

He said it was alarming that the makers of the fake video attempted to make Nigerians believe that it was a news production of the TVC.

He applauded TVC’s management for their bravery in swiftly denying and denouncing the phoney video’s legitimacy and misleading the people of Imo State by using the TVC name, logo, and inscription.

The party also asked the people of Imo State to ignore the aforementioned video and reiterated that Anyanwu is still very much in the running for governor.

It read: “If there is anybody that should withdraw from the race, it is Governor Uzodimma, who has amply demonstrated that he is not ready to contest in a peaceful, free, fair, and transparent election.

“The PDP calls on INEC to disqualify the APC and Governor Uzodimma as their reported involvement in producing and circulating the fake video constitutes a gross violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the Nigerian Criminal Code and Cyber Crime Law.”

