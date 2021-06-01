In surprise move, Oshiomhole apologises to Gov Obaseki | Ripples Nigeria

Former Governor of Edo State and immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has apologised to incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for any problems their rivalry may have caused.

This followed the recent victory of Obaseki at the Supreme Court which cleared him of alleged certificate forgery.

In a surprise letter addressed to Obaseki on Monday, Oshiomole regretted the crisis that the court case filed by the APC candidate in the 2020 governorship election, Pastor Ize Iyamu, had caused in the state, calling it an unfortunate occurrence which should not have happened.

While congratulating Obaseki, Oshiomole urged him to be magnanimous in victory as governor of all Edo people, regardless of political leanings.

“Con­gratulations on your victory at the Supreme Court which has effectively laid to rest all matters arising from the last election,” part of the letter reads.

“As I had repeatedly re­minded you during our several meetings, our relationship has through the years developed beyond being friends to being brothers of different parents.

“Whatever happened was unfortunate and I believe God has a reason for everything.

“I have put all behind me and moved on. As I have con­sistently advised, please be magnanimous in victory.

“You are the governor of all Edo people regardless of polit­ical leanings.

“Once again, congratula­tions, Excellency! Please, accept the renewed assurances of my very best wishes and high re­gards.”

In the build up to the last election in the state, Oshiomhole and his then political godson, Obaseki had fallen out, a situation that pushed Obaseki to leave the APC, and pitched his tent with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under which he won his re-election bid.

