INEC to relocate 357 polling units in Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will relocate 357 Polling Units (PUs) to safer areas due to security challenges in Katsina State

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Prof. Ibrahim Yahaya-Makarfi, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum on Friday in Katsina.

He said the decision was to ensure that all Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in the state cast their votes in the 2023 elections.

The REC stressed that Electoral Act 2022 has made clear and explicit provisions for the conduct of elections in emergency situations.

Yahaya-Makarfi said: “In specific terms, section 24 of the electoral act 2022 provides for the commission for as far as practicable to ensure that no persons displaced as a result of an emergency are disenfranchised.

“We will, therefore, ensure that as far as is practicable, we would provide every eligible voter with the opportunity to exercise his franchise as provided by the law.

“We have been working closely with stakeholders and security agencies in constant evaluation of the situations in areas facing security challenges for a strategic approach.

“We will ensure the successful conduct of a free, fair, credible poll free from intimidation or molestation.”

He said the commission has created a timeline for the collection of the PVCs throughout the 34 local government areas of the state.

