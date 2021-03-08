iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups



Seeking through its venture to offer training and mentorship to disruptive solutions, iNOVO accelerator has announced selecting ten Nigerian startups to take part in its programme.

The accelerator which was found through a partnership between the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub with the duo of Ventures Platform and Startupbootcamp AfriTech.

According to reports, the iNOVO accelerator targets innovative ed-tech, agri-tech and e-health startups.

Reports further revealed that the final selection emerged from a list of more than 750 applicants.

Earlier, the top 20 teams were invited to participate in Final Selection Day where each team pitched their businesses to some of the most progressive leaders in Nigeria including corporate partners and mentors.

Going forward, the ten startups have now been selected to participate in the three-month programme, including four from the agri-tech space.

2. Kenya’s Lami launches to digitise insurance value chain





Lami, a Kenya-based B2B and B2B2C insurance-as-a-service platform has launched its venture to digitise the entire insurance value chain end-to-end.

The Lami platform, which handles things like KYC, pricing, underwriting and claims processing all in one place, is used to create, distribute and embed any type of insurance product at any point of sale.

Speaking on the new level of adoption of his startup’s technology, Jihan Abass, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), noted that the venture now targets online customers.

He said: “Lami delivers insurance fully digitised and through distribution channels in the right context, targeting new age distribution channels like online platforms, digital logistics companies, banking apps, and many more targeting the new digital younger customers.”

The startup launched its first product running on the Lami API, the Griffin motor insurance app, in January 2020.

Nigeria’s Crowdyvest attracts new investors





CrowdyVest, a Nigerian startup has secured new investment, prompting it to spin out as an independent entity and pivot its model.

The two year old company was created to provide all-in-one financial solutions for individuals and businesses to achieve short or long-term goals.

According to reports, the startup allows users to sponsor high-impact opportunities with high yields.

Although, founded by Farmcrowdy chief executive officer (CEO) Onyeka Akumah and four others, the platform was part of the EMFATO Holdings that also includes Farmcrowdy and Plentywaka, but has now become independent after securing investment from a group of investors led by Tope Omotolani.

Today, Omotolani becomes CEO of the new independent Crowdyvest, which has also pivoted to a digital savings model as it looks to scale.

