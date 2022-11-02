465,000, including Nigerians, to get Canada residents’ status in 2023, Immigration Minister says

The Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, has revealed plans by the government to welcome more than half a million immigrants including Nigerians, into the country from 2023 through to 2025 to tackle the labour shortage they are currently facing.

While unveiling Canada’s 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan on Wednesday, Fraser said the plan will embrace immigration to help businesses find workers and attract the skills required in key sectors, adding that the immigrants will also be given permanent residents status as part of the deal.

According to the new release from the ministry, the “Canadian economy is currently facing critical labour market shortages leading to uncertainty for Canadian businesses and workers.:

“The ambitious immigration plan will manage Canada’s social and economic challenges in the decades ahead. In 2021 Canada welcomed over 405,000 newcomers, the most in a single year,” the release said.

According to the plan posted on the ministry’s website, “the government is continuing that ambition by setting targets in the new plan of 465,000 permanent residents in 2023, 485,000 in 2024, and 500,000 in 2025.

“Our plan has a focus on economic growth. By the third year of this plan, 60 per cent of new immigrants will be admitted under economic immigration categories,” Fraser said.

“The plan also brings an increased focus on attracting newcomers to different regions of the country, including small towns and rural communities.

“Immigration accounted for almost 100 per cent of Canada’s labour force growth, and by 2032 it’s projected to account for 100 per cent of Canada’s population growth,” he added.

