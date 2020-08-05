IPMAN, others threaten to shut down operations in Anambra over multiple levies

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and some operators in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry in Anambra State on Tuesday threatened to shut down their operations over multiple levies by the state government.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Enugu Depot Community stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of a stakeholders’ conference in Awka, the state capital.

The conference was attended by IPMAN, Petroleum Dealers Association of Nigeria (PDAN) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

Read also: IPMAN frowns at calls for scrapping of PEF, vows to resist it

The dealers said they were harassed by various government agencies over taxes and levies, adding that these were contrary to the agreement with the state government.

The communiqué read: “At the end of the meeting, we resolved that the Anambra State government should direct the relevant agencies to withdraw all the demand notices and revert to the previous arrangement.

‘Government should reach out to the police authorities to stop forthwith the harassment and attacks on our petrol stations and advise them to focus on their surveillance on states and locations where petroleum products are loaded.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Oil and Gas, Peter Nwosu, said he would inform Governor Willie Obiano about the unions’ resolutions and the latest development.

He said: “His Excellency will not allow the worst to happen. The issues will be resolved amicably. On the tanker park, work is almost completed, so my assurance is that Anambra people should remain calm.”

Join the conversation

Opinions