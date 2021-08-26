Entertainment
Iroko TV CEO, Jason Njoku reveals he stayed with his mother till age of 30, urges youths to be patient
Jason Njoku, the founder of the movie streaming platform, Iroko TV has urged Nigerian youths to exercise patience in their path through life.
He revealed in a Twitter post that he had failed on 10 different business ventures before he became successful with the renowned movie platform, Iroko TV while he was already in his 30s.
Jason Njoku who is married to actress Mary Remy Njoku stated that people should not be pressured to seek fame, instead they should keep garnering momentum and remaining focused on their objective.
He also mentioned that he never experienced mainstream prominence until the 2010s after Irokotv took off, and that he was a broke man who still resided with his mother for most part of his life.
Here is what he wrote on Twitter;
”The pressure for <30year olds to succeed these days is so strange. So unnecessary. At 30 I was dead broke living at my Mum’s house. No girlfriend & zero assets.
Just me my 2nd hand desktop & @irokotv 10 failures to my name but man did I enjoy those early years in the world. Enjoy sha”
