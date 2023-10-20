Israel-Hamas War: US cautions it’s citizens to be careful in Nigeria, others

The United States of America has listed Nigeria as one of the countries its citizens should reconsider traveling to as fears mount over the possibility of US interests becoming targets as protests and discontent spread over the Israel-Hamas war.

Listing Nigeria under the third tier of caution alert (Reconsider to travel) the US State Department highlighted Adamawa, Bauchi, Kogi, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe, Kano and Katsina as possible hot zones.

According to a worldwide travel advisory from the State Department, US citizens travelling abroad were told to “exercise increased caution”.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” officials said in the “worldwide caution” alert.

Aside asking Americans to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, the Department of State listed Niger, Libya, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Central Africa Republic as countries US citizens must not travel to.

The last time the department issued such a warning was in August 2022; following the counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

At that time, U.S. officials warned “supporters of al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens.”

In a separate development, the State Department has instructed its embassies and consulates around the world to conduct emergency security reviews amid ongoing protests sparked by the fighting.

²Secretary of State, Antony Blinken also instructed personnel to evaluate whether embassies should issue alerts to Americans in their respective countries about potential threats posed by the demonstrations, as many have already done.

