Jigawa Court sentences two men to death by hanging

A high court in Jigawa State on Tuesday, sentenced two people, identified as Jamilu Harisu and Mustapha Idris to death by hanging.

It was learnt that Idris of Daneji village in Ringim local government, was sentenced to death, after he was found guilty of killing his girlfriend, Nafisa Hashimu.

It was also gathered that Idris committed the offence on January 12. 2020, by stabbing Hashimu multiple times.

On delivering his judgement, Justice Ahmed Abubakar, found Idris guilty of the crime and sentenced him to death by hanging, adding that the offence is contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code Laws.

On the other hand, Jamilu Harisu of Muku village in Garki Local Government, was also sentenced to death, for killing his father.

It was gathered that Harisu on July 22, 2019, attacked his father, Harisu Bako, aged 70, while he was working on his farm.

Read also: Man bags 6 months in prison, 20 strokes of cane for insulting Jigawa gov on social media

The convict was said to have hit his father on his head with a hoe, which caused an injury that led to his death.

In court, the persecution team led by Jigawa State Attorney General, Musa Aliyu, presented four witnesses to the court, and also tendered a confessional statement and a medical report.

Harisu, however, did not call any witness and was found guilty by the court.

On delivering his judgement, the presiding judge, Ahmed Kazaure, sentenced Harisu to death by hanging, saying the offence contradicts Section 221(b) of the Jigawa State Penal Code Law.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions