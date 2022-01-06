‘Joining APC not a license to escape prosecution for corruption,’ Buhari tells politicians

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday no corrupt politician in the country would escape prosecution for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President, who stated this in an interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), insisted that the Federal Government would not relent in its fight against graft in Nigeria.

Many Nigerians believe that the ruling party has become a safe haven for some corrupt politicians in their desperate bid to escape the trap of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

But the President insisted that his government would treat all corruption cases equally.

He said: “I have always maintained that joining the APC is no guarantee to escape prosecution if you are corrupt.”

