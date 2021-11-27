Jonathan charges Nigerian leaders on nation-building

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday urged Nigerian leaders to value the interest of every section of the country in a bid to build a united nation free from agitation, disunity and disenchantment.

The ex-President made the call he led members of the 1981 set of the University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association to the king of Opume kingdom in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State, King Amalate Turner.

Jonathan described Nigeria as a country endowed with rich human and natural resources.

He urged leaders to focus more on building a united country where no tribe would be valued more than the other.

The ex-President said: “If leaders derail, then there is bound to be disunity and disenchantment from those who feel not being accorded their rightful respect and value.”

