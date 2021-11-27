Ayu dismisses report on planned probe of PDP past leaders

The new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has cleared the air on the planned probe of the party’s past leaders.

A report said on Thursday that the former Senate President had declared his intention to probe past PDP national leadership over alleged misappropriation of funds.

But in a statement issued on Saturday by his Media Office, Ayu insisted that he was quoted out of context by the media on his plan for the party going forward.

The statement read: “The attention of the Media Office of the incoming National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has been drawn to numerous headlines in the dailies.

“They reported Dr. Ayu as saying the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will probe past administrations of the party.

“Ayu maintains what he said during the presentation of a communiqué to the media that: ‘He has not seen the books of the party or received any handover notes, and cannot make any authoritative comment on any allegations.

“Dr. Ayu works with facts; not hearsay. The general public should ignore any reports to the contrary.”

