JUST IN: APC governors from North opt for Southern presidential candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors from the north on Saturday declared their support for the Southern part of Nigeria to produce the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

In a statement, the governors asked all the APC presidential aspirants from the north to withdraw from the race in the national interest.

They also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look beyond the north in his choice of the party’s presidential candidate.

The party had on Friday cleared 13 aspirants for the presidential primary slated for Monday in Abuja.

The aspirants that had been purportedly cleared by the committee are the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, his Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Others are the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, ex-Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, oil magnate, Jack-Rich Tein and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

The statement read: “The APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today met to review the political situation and to further support our party in providing progressive leadership amidst our national challenges.

“During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.

“After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria.

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party.

“We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

“We, therefore, wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.

“We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.”

