Business
JUST IN: CBN MPC retains MPR at 11.5%
The monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its decision to retain the monetary policy rate (MPR) at 11.5 percent.
This was disclosed by the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, while reading the communique of the committee at the end of the monetary policy committee meeting on Friday, 17th September 2021.
According to the CBN governor, the decision to keep the interest rate and other parameters was borne out of the decision to continue the gains recorded in the economy.
Other parameters retained are the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR was retained while the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5%.
READ ALSO: CBN dismisses reports on planned conversion of domiciliary account holdings to Naira
CRR is a mandatory part of bank’s total deposit, expressed in percentage, which a bank must maintain with the apex bank at all time was retained.
MPC also voted to retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30%.
The committee noted the improvement in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, which increased to 46.9% each from 46.6% and 44.8% recorded in July 2021.
The improvement Emefiele said was largely attributed to an increase in new order and rising demand as well as further growth in economic activities in the country.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...