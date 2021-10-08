News
JUST IN: Five more Bethel school students regain freedom, four others still with bandits 95 days after abduction
Bandits on Friday evening released five more students of the Bethel Baptist High Court in Kaduna.
The hoodlums had on July 5 abducted 121 students from the college.
They released 10 students to their families last month.
The new development brought the number of children that had regained freedom to 117 while four others are still with the bandits.
Police had on September 23 confirmed the arrest of some suspected kidnappers of the students.
READ ALSO: Police rescues one abducted Bethel Baptist student, two others in Kaduna
The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, who confirmed the development in a short statement in Kaduna, said the bandits also freed the college matron.
He said: “Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron have just been released to us this evening, October 8.
“We thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released. Thank you for your prayers and support.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...