JUST IN: Five more Bethel school students regain freedom, four others still with bandits 95 days after abduction

Published

25 mins ago

on

Bandits on Friday evening released five more students of the Bethel Baptist High Court in Kaduna.

The hoodlums had on July 5 abducted 121 students from the college.

They released 10 students to their families last month.

The new development brought the number of children that had regained freedom to 117 while four others are still with the bandits.

Police had on September 23 confirmed the arrest of some suspected kidnappers of the students.

READ ALSO: Police rescues one abducted Bethel Baptist student, two others in Kaduna

The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, who confirmed the development in a short statement in Kaduna, said the bandits also freed the college matron.

He said: “Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron have just been released to us this evening, October 8.

“We thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

Opinions

