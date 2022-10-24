JUST IN: Indian descendant, Rishi Sunak, is UK’s new Prime Minister

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has won the race to become the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister after winning the ruling Conservative Party’s leadership contest.

Sunak, an Indian descendant, won the race on Monday, came days after the sudden resignation of Liz Truss last week following her disastrous tax cuts plans and policy U-turns which plunged the UK markets into chaos, leading to an unprecedented economic crisis.

Sunak got the nod by winning the required support of 150 MPs, beating his only challenger, Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons and former defence minister, who got the backing of only 30 MPs.

Sunak and Mordaunt had lost out to Truss in the race to appoint a new leader after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to resign in July following a wave of scandals linked to parties hosted during the coronavirus lockdown.

