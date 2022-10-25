22-foot python swallows 54-yr-old grandmother in Indonesia

A 54-year-old grandmother identified only as Jarah, has been reportedly swallowed by a 22-foot python in a jungle in Indonesia where she went to gather rubber, police said.

“Jarah had gone missing on Friday night in woodland near her family home in Jambi province, on the western island of Sumatra, after she had gone into the jungle alone to gather rubber,” the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said after her family raised an alarm about her disappearance, locals sent out search parties and Monday, found a huge snake in a forest clearing with a swollen stomach, and when they cut it open, found the grandmother’s body inside the reptile.

The head of Jarah’s village, Anto, told the police that the python likely killed her by using its body to suffocate her.

“The victim did not come home after saying goodbye to her family to go to the garden collecting rubber from trees on Friday.

“Her family then reported her missing to the local authorities, and a search has been carried out since then.

“Residents killed the snake and dissected its stomach. Everyone was astonished. It turned out that the woman we were looking for was in the snake’s stomach,” Anto said.

