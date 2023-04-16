JUST IN: Melaye wins PDP governorship ticket in Kogi

The former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, on Sunday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Kogi State.

The maverick ex-lawmaker garnered 313 votes to defeat his closest rival, Idoko Ilonah, who polled 124 votes in the primary election held in Lokoja, the state capital.

Two other aspirants – Awoniyi Sunday and Musa Wada recorded 77 votes and 56 votes respectively.

The Kogi State governorship election will be held on November 11.

