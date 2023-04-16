APC wins Sokoto East Senate seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ibrahim Lamido of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election in Sokoto East Senate District.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammad Bayawa, who declared the election result on Sunday in Sokoto, said Lamido scored 112,764 votes to defeat Gwanda Shuaibu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 107,834 votes.

READ ALSO: Leaders of PDP support group join APC in Sokoto

He added that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Abdullahi Dahiru, garnered 410 votes to finish in third position.

APC also won eight out of the 10 House of Representatives seats in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now