Politics
Leaders of PDP support group join APC in Sokoto
The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support group in Sokoto have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
Bashar Abubakar, the Special Assistant on Media to former governor Aliyu Wamakko, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Sokoto.
He said the defectors who were leaders of a group known as “Ubandoma/Sagir Youth Mobilisation and Awareness Support Group,” were received into the APC by the party’s governorship in the state, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu.
READ ALSO: PDP ward executives join APC in Sokoto
Abubakar said: “Those received by APC were Lukman Kwaire and Anas Muhammad, the group’s Chairman and Secretary, respectively.
”The defectors had been working for PDP in many fields but found no political Ideology and focus within the party which made them cease their support and joined APC.
“The new members dumped the PDP following an intervention by one of the APC stakeholders in the state, Alhaji Umaru Tambuwal.”
