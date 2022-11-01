Politics
PDP ward executives join APC in Sokoto
Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser on New Media to former Sokoto State governor, Aliyu Wamakko, said in a statement on Tuesday the defectors were from Isa Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, the defectors were the PDP ward executives at Turba, Bafarawa, Bargaja, and other prominent persons from the area.
READ ALSO: 16 APC ward executives join PDP in Sokoto
The statement read: “The defectors were received by the APC Senatorial candidate in the zone, Alhaji Ibrahim Lamido, at a brief occasion.
“Lamido assured the new members of equal treatment with other members of APC in the country.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...