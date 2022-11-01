PDP ward executives join APC in Sokoto

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser on New Media to former Sokoto State governor, Aliyu Wamakko, said in a statement on Tuesday the defectors were from Isa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the defectors were the PDP ward executives at Turba, Bafarawa, Bargaja, and other prominent persons from the area.

The statement read: “The defectors were received by the APC Senatorial candidate in the zone, Alhaji Ibrahim Lamido, at a brief occasion.

“Lamido assured the new members of equal treatment with other members of APC in the country.”

