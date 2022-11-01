Drivers’ Strike: Lagos PDP seeks peaceful resolution , as commuters groan

The Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), which is currently on strike, has been called upon by the Lagos Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to considering the plight of commuters across the state.

JDWAN began a seven-day strike on Monday because to allegations of extortion and harassment from the management of the vehicle parks and the touts in Lagos State.

Many commercial drivers in Lagos State have stopped operating, leaving many commuters stranded at various bus terminals throughout the state while the majority have had to pay high fares to work.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Hakeem Amode, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, asked the irate transport workers to engage in discussions with the APC-led government to put a stop to commuter hardship.

“The continued fleecing of the commuters and transport operators in Lagos State which has resulted in the members of the sector declaring strike, calls for the attention of everyone living, commuting, and working in the state of excellence.

“We sympathise with the Lagos State transport operators on their strike and urge them to consider the plight of ordinary commuters in Lagos who also bear the brunt of their agitation through the exorbitant transport fares which have eaten deep into their salary.

“We urge them to come up with an acceptable condition of operation and dialogue with the APC government to find a mutually beneficial position that would not put the people of the state in more agony,” Amode said.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers’ (NURTW) transfer to the Lagos State Parks Management Authority, according to the PDP spokesman, was the root of the issue.

He claimed that the threat of car park touts has grown in the state as a result of previous administrations’ unwillingness to invest in the constructive development of young people.

“The government’s failure in education and youth development sectors had driven a lot of our youth to scavenge for daily collection of fares from transport operators.

“The recent promulgation of the State Parks Management Authority bill gives credence and legitimacy to this act.

“We appeal to the government of the state to respect the spirit of unionism and protection of interest of members of the commercial transport operators’ group by respecting their opinions.

“The government must consider their agitation to avoid chaos in an already tensed city, where poverty is currently fueling aggravation,” Amode said.

