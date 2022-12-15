JUST IN: Nigerian ambassador to Spain, Seriki, is dead

Nigeria’s Ambassador To Spain, Demola Seriki, has died.

Seriki’s death was made known by his children on Thursday morning.

Though details were not provided, a short statement noted that the late ambassador died in Madrid, Spain in the early hours of the day.

READ ALSO:N1BN DEBT: AMCON takes over former Minister, Ademola Seriki’s assets

The Lagos politician, aged 63, was also a former Minister of Defence, a teacher and businessman.

The statement from the children reads: “It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Demola Seriki, on December 15, 2022.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now