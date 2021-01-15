Business Latest

JUST IN… Nigeria’s inflation jumps to 15.75%, highest in 36 months

January 15, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 15.75% (year-on-year) in December, nearly 1% compared to 14.89% recorded in November 2020 on the back of border closure and insecurity.

This is according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

