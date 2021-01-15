Unknown gunmen kidnap former Bauchi lawmaker, Abdulmumuni Ningi

A former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Ningi, was on Thursday night kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Confirming the incident to journalists on Friday morning, the Police Public Relations Officer in Bauchi, Ahmed Wakil, said Ningi was kidnapped within Bauchi metropolis, adding that the gunmen abducted the lawmaker and drove away in their own vehicle.

He said: “Yes, it is true. A former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly who represented Ningi Constituency was kidnapped on Thursday at about 8pm within Bauchi metropolis.

“According to the information we received, he was trailed by his abductors who were four in number in a gold coloured car.

“They followed him to his house which is located around Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme area at Isa Yuguda Guest House within the metropolis.

“As of this morning they have not called yet but our men are working hard to get to the root of the situation and rescue him safely.”

Wakil assured that men of the force are working hard to ensure that they get to the root of the situation and rescue the victim safely.

He also urged residents to be more security conscious, and take note of vehicles and motorcycles that may be trailing them.

