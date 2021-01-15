Akwa-Ibom man alleges SARS tortured son to death, demands N100m

A 68-year-old man, Sunday Joel, from Akwa Ibom State, has sought N100m from the police for the death of his 30-year old son, Nsikak Joel.

The father told the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry sitting in Port Harcourt on Thursday that his late son, died in the custody of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Rivers State and that the outfit seized his corpse.

He explained that his son, who was a crane operator, died due to torture a few hours after the Akwa-Ibom Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nkpolu Police Division, Port Harcourt, handed him over to SARS officers.

Read also: Akwa-Ibom doctor dies after showing signs of Covid-19

Sunday said, “On July 5, 2017, my son was arrested in a case he knew nothing about. He was taken to Nkpolu Police Station. At the police station, he made his statement and the suspect that was arrested confessed that my son was not party to the crime.

“While the IPO was at the point of granting my son bail, the Commissioner of Police ordered that the matter be transferred to the command headquarters, where the suspects were handed over to SARS.

“My son was handed over to SARS around 6pm but between 12 midnight and 3am on July 6, my son was dead because of torture.

“Justice is what I need first; then they should release the corpse of my son to me for burial. Now that my son is no more, adequate compensation should be paid to me. I want N100 million.”

Join the conversation

Opinions