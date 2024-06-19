JUST IN: Nigeria’s space agency set to send first citizen into space

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, revealed that it is set to send a Nigerian citizen to space, 25 years after the country began space exploration.

This was disclosed by the Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) Dr Mathew Adepoju at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

According to Adepoju, the federal government signed a Memorandum of Understanding in a collaboration between NASRDA and the Space Exploration and Research Agency.

The NASRDA DG said: “This collaboration, which is coming to the country, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of Space Exploration journey and opens new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement.”

Details coming…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now