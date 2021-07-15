JUST IN: Six Super Tucano jets leave US for Nigeria

The first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets purchased by the Federal Government has left the United States for Nigeria.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the aircraft left the US on Wednesday and would arrive in Nigeria before the end of the month.

The federal government had in February 2018 purchased 12 Super Tucano aircraft valued at $496million from the US to enhance the military operations against the Boko insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements terrorizing citizens in the Northern part of the country.

The statement read: “The six aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

“An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

“The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.”

