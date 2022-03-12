Justin Bieber’s wife suffers stroke-like symptoms after blood clot

Hailey Bieber, the wife of Canadian music star Justin Bieber, said on Saturday she suffered a blood clot in her brain.

The 25-year-old American model, who disclosed this on her Instagram page, said the blood clot made her to suffer “stroke-like symptoms.”

She said: “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

The woman described the moment as one of the scariest in her life.

She thanked the medical team and others who reached out to her during the ordeal.

Hailey added: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I have been through, I’m home now and doing well.

“And I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

