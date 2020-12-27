Kaduna PFN chairman, wife regain freedom from abductors

The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, and his wife, Cindy, who were kidnapped on Christmas Day, have been released.

Bako and his wife were kidnapped by gunmen at about 8:00pm on Christmas Day, when they invaded the Albarka Prayer Camp at Fadan Kagoma near Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have shot indiscriminately before taking away the cleric, wife and one other person simply identified as Mr Douglas to an unknown destination.

Their release was announced in a statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed that they were released on Sunday.

According to Arywan, the state Secretary of PFN in Kaduna, Rev. Tony Inwulale, confirmed the development to the government.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.

“The Kaduna State Government has been informed by the security agencies of the release of Apostle Emmanuel Ego Bako and his wife, Mrs Cindy Bako on Sunday afternoon by their abductors,” the commissioner said.

