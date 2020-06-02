Kano discharges 25 more COVID-19 patients

The Kano government has discharged 25 more COVID-19 patients in the state after they recovered from the virus.

The state Ministry of Health announced this in a tweet on its Twitter handle, @KNSMOH, late Monday night.

The ministry also announced that the state recorded four fresh cases of the dreaded virus.

The total number of the virus so far recorded in the state is now 958.

““COVID-19 Kano update as at 11:53pm 1st June 2020.

“A total of 4,777 samples of COVID-19 were tested.

“4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

“25 additional COVID-19 Kano patients recovered and were successfully discharged.

“Residents are advised to stay home and stay safe,” the tweet by the ministry read.

