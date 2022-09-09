Kano govt orders schools to resume on Monday

The Kano State government has directed all schools in the state to resume on Monday.

The Director of Public Enlightenment in the state’s Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf, gave the directive in a statement on Friday in Kano.

Read also:Kano govt seizes sub-standard items worth over N100 million

The statement read: “The attention of the Kano State Ministry of Education has been drawn to a widely circulated rumour that the resumption dates for schools from the 3rd term vacation have been extended by one week.

“This rumour was cooked up by some elements who always want to create confusion in the minds of the parents and guardians whenever a vacation or break time is approaching an end.

“Parents and guardians of pupils and students of public and private primary and post-primary schools in the state should therefore note that the resumption dates for boarding schools remain Sunday 11th September while that of the Day schools is 12th September 2022 respectively.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now