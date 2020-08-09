KASHAMU: Stop forming saint, your end will come too, Fayose tells Obasanjo

Former Ekiti State Governorok, Ayodele Fayose has condemned the comment credited to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo over the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Fayose said that Obasanjo should stop claiming to be a saint, reminding him that one day he would also die like Kashamu and that “nobody knows how the end will be.”

Obasanjo had in a condolence message following the death of Kashamu, a former Ogun East senator, wrote:

“Kashamu’s death was ‘sad’, his life and history left lessons for those of us all on this side of the veil.

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on an alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.”

But in his response, Fayose, while commiserating with the family of the late senator, condemned the comment by Obasanjo.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, the former Ekiti governor said:

“I commiserate with the family of Senator Buruji Kashamu for this irreparable loss and pray for the repose of his soul. The Almighty God will console those he left behind.

“I also condemn the statement made by former President Obasanjo on his (Kashamu) death.

“It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive?

“Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborated with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?

“Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s own end. He should stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be.”

