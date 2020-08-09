Kashamu escaped justice but couldn’t maneuver death, his demise a lesson for all of us —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the lesson to learn from the demise of Senator Buruji Kashamu was that nobody can maneuver death.

According to him, although Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on an alleged criminal offence, he was not able to do the same to stop the cold hands of death.

Kashamu, a former Ogun East senator, died on Saturday from coronavirus complications.

While he lived, he had a long legal battle against the Federal Government over moves to extradite him to the United States (US) to face alleged drug trafficking charges.

In his condolence message signed by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, which he sent to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over Kashamu’s death, Obasanjo said:

“Kashamu’s death was ‘sad’, his life and history left lessons for those of us all on this side of the veil.

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on an alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

