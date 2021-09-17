Kenya’s Teleeza launches lockscreen-based advertising platform. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Kenya’s Teleeza launches lockscreen-based advertising platform

Teleeza, Kenyan startup, has launched new mobile content aggregation and advertising platform that utilises a smartphone’s lockscreen.

Teleeza gives users the opportunity to easily and conveniently access customised content on their lockscreen.

Since launch, it has onboarded over 55 local, regional and international publishers.

At the moment, the startup has 30,000 users on the platform, and is growing steadily.

On Teleeza, users are able to earn redeemable Teleeza points as part of its loyalty programme, which they can use on a marketplace built into the platform, called Teleeza World.

Speaking on the development, Teleeza’s co-founder James Kiruri said the startup, which monetises via advertising revenue and has just started commercialisation, was bootstrapped but will soon begin fundraising as it hopes to expand outside of Kenya.

He said: “Teleeza is a mass market product so we will be looking at Ethiopia, the DRC and Nigeria next, based on population sizes.”

Tech Trivia: What is the name of the British computer scientist who invented the World Wide Web in 1989?

Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Sir Dachen Berners-Lee

Sir Dare Berners-Lee

Sir Ben Berners-Lee

Answer: See end of post

2. Jumuisha closes seed funding for expansion

Jumuisha, a Kenyan fintech startup, has announced raising a round of seed funding to help it scale.

The startup helps churches and NGOs receive donations, make payments and manage events all in one place.

Jumuisha was launched in October 2020, helping users receive donations via USSD, bank transfer, mobile money, online payment or credit cards.

According to local sources, the platform brings inward and outward financial transactions together, providing a real-time overview and generating financial reports.

Co-founder James Chege noted that the idea was born during the hit of the pandemic.

He said: “We identified the problem during the COVID-19 pandemic when the government mandated a reduction in the seating capacity of churches to one-third.

“Our solution helped church members to reserve seats and enabled the church administration to maintain a manifest of members who attended the services for the purpose of contact tracing. Based on initial success, we grew the platform further for the churches to receive donations from their members such as tithe and offerings.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee, OM KBE FRS FREng FRSA FBCS, also known as TimBL, is an English computer scientist best known as the inventor of the World Wide Web.

Today, Tim is a Professorial Fellow of Computer Science at the University of Oxford and a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

