TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

On the tech scene this week, we covered milestones recorded by Releaf, an agritech startup and 54gene, a heathtech startup.
We also featured the rebranding story of bus-hailing startup, Plentywaka.
Aside the release of iPhone13 by American mobile phone manufacturer Apple, there was no major news around product launch for the week.
Releaf raises $4.2m
Releaf, a Nigerian agritech startup, announced raising US$4.2 million in seed equity and grant funding.
The startup, which develops proprietary hardware and software solutions to drive the industrialisation of food processing in Africa, is expected to support the development and scaling of technology solutions for the oil palm sector.
In 2017, the startup was founded as an ecommerce player but after two years, it shifted from ecommerce to palmoil production, an opportunity the founders spotted to be a cash-cow venture.
OurPass raises $1m
During the week, OurPass, Nigerian digital commerce startup, raised a US$1 million pre-seed round.
The raiser comes as the startup seeks to launch its mobile app to provide an easy, fast and secure way to shop online.
The startup offers one-click checkout technology for digital commerce in Africa.
From Plentywaka to Treepz
Plentywaka, Nigerian shared mobility startup, has rebranded its venture, and would now continue business as Treepz.
The new branding is expected to help the mobility enterprise further its pan-African expansion plan.
The Lagos-based Plentywaka (Treepz) is a bus-hailing solution that allows commuters to book and pay for trips in real-time which was founded in 2019 by Onyeka Akumah, Johnny Ena, John Shaibu and Afolabi Oluseyi.
54gene’s big raiser
In a bid to advance global drug discovery capabilities, Nigerian startup 54gene secured US$25 million in a Series B round during the week.
The startup, which is a health technology company advancing African genomics research for improved global health outcomes, will use the fund to advance its capabilities to contribute to global drug discovery.
In 2019, the startup was launched as a research, services and development company, utilising human genetic data from diverse African populations to improve the development, availability and efficacy of medical products that will prove beneficial to Africans and the wider global population.
