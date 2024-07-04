News
Kogi: Appeal Court reserves judgment in Ajaka’s appeal against Ododo’s election
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Muritala Ajaka, and his party challenging the outcome of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State.
The Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on May 27 affirmed Usman Ododo of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.
The three-member panel headed by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu held that the petition was bereft of substance and accordingly dismissed it.
Ajaka and his party challenged the outcome of the election over widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
A three-member panel of the appellate court reserved judgment in the appeal to a date that would be communicated to parties after the adoption of all their briefs filed on the matter.
Earlier in his submission, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), while adopting the briefs filed on behalf of INEC, urged the court to dismiss the appeal for lack of merit.
He said there were inconsistencies in the appellants’ case.
Agabi argued that the appeal court had decided that if the grounds of a petition were inconsistent with one another, and were not consistent with the reliefs, it should be struck out.
He also argued that the evidence of the petitioners was grossly insufficient, citing a Supreme Court decision.
The counsel argued that once the evidence called is grossly insufficient, there is no evidence.
He said the petitioners only called 25 witnesses out of the scores listed.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Climate Change: How windstorms ravage schools, worship centre in Benue, leaving children’s education in peril
In the aftermath of a destructive windstorm that swept through communities in Logo, Benue State, Nigeria in May 2024, the...
Despite multi-million naira budget, Sokoto school project remains abandoned for years
It was 1 p.m. The sun cast long shadows across the schoolyard of Government Day Senior Secondary School, Kofar Rini,...
INVESTIGATION: Despite multiple borehole projects, Kwara community suffers water scarcity
On a cold Friday morning in May, every household had rubber drums, metal containers, and clay pots filled with water...
SPECIAL REPORT: How abandoned bridge compounds sufferings of Borno residents
After the Boko Haram insurgents destroyed the bridge linking Limankara village in Borno State to Mubi in Adamawa in 2014,...
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...