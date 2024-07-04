PDP, LP members join APC in Lagos

Several members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Mainland Constituency II in Lagos State on Thursday.

A member of the State House of Assembly representing Mainland ll, Rasheed Shabi, who received the defectors at a ceremony in the constituency, said President Bola Tinubu’s style of leadership endeared opposition members to the ruling party.

He added that the defectors joined the APC to support the president in the bid to achieve his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The lawmaker assured the defectors of equal treatment and fairness in APC.

He said: “My dear defectors, the ruling party has your interest at heart. I, therefore, urge you to be patient with President Tinubu’s government, everything will be fine, fuel and foodstuff prices will soon come down.

“Congratulations to you for making the right choice, you are all welcome to the ruling party.

“We will ensure that you will benefit from all opportunities regarding the welfare of members without sentiments.”

