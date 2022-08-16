Kogi Poly expels 171 for misconduct, poor performance

The management of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has expelled 171 students for misconduct and poor academic performance.

The polytechnic’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Uredo Omale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja.

He added that 168 students were expelled for poor academic performance while three students were sent packing for theft and impersonation during the first semester examinations in the 2021/2022 academic session.

Omale said: “The expulsion of the 171 students was approved by the institution’s Academic Board in its meeting held on July 28.

“The board also approved the exoneration of three students earlier accused of involvement in different examination misconducts.

“The three students exonerated are Johnson Lydia-Odunayo of the Department of Public Administration, Balogun Afeez Tolani and John Timothy both of the Department of Business Administration.

She said the board took the decision after considering the report of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee.

The board, according to her, had already directed the various departments to process the results of the three exonerated students and forward them for approval.

