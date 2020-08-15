Kogi Poly expels 25 students for alleged exam malpractices

The authorities of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja have expelled no fewer than 25 students of the ivory tower over various forms of exam malpractices.

The offenses were said to have been committed during the second semester examination for the 2018/2019 academic session.

This was revealed on Saturday by Mrs Uredo Omale, Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the university who stated that the decision was taken at a meeting of the institution’s Governing Board held on August 13.

Mrs Omale who added that the meeting also approved a backlog of results across all schools, beginning from the 2016/2017 academic session, also stated that the decision to expel the students was in line with the recommendation of the Students Examination Malpractice Committee.

She said; “The meeting also considered and approved the establishment of the School of Agricultural Technology at the Itakpe campus of the Polytechnic,” she said.

Mrs Omale said that the newly-approved school would commence academic activities with National Diploma (ND) programmes in the 2020/2021 Session.

“It will offer programmes such as Animal Health and Production Technology, Agriculture and Bio-environmental Technology, Horticultural Technology and Agricultural Technology,” she said.

According to her, the board also approved the constitution of three committees to handle pressing academic and disciplinary issues.

They are: Committees for Result Verification to be chaired by the Deputy Rector, Dr Lamidi Kehinde, the Central Examination Misconduct Committee, with Mr Stephen Rowland of the School of General Studies as Chairman and the Student Disciplinary Committee to be chaired by the Director of Academic Planning, Mrs Ruth Haruna.

