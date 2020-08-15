Nigeria cannot survive a religious war —Sani

A former Senator representing Kaduna West at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has called on Islamic clerics in the country to work with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in finding a lasting solution to religious crisis in the country.

Sani, an outspoken politician and activist, made the call in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Sani, who noted that no side can win a religious war, also warned that no country can survive it.

He tweeted: “The revered Sharia Council Clerics should work together with CAN in order to extinguish the smoke and flames of religious discontent threatening the peace of our people. No side can win a religious war and no country can survive a religious war in the 21st century.”

Nigeria has been the theatre of security crisis that have been linked to religion, especially the Boko Haram insurgency that has killed thousands of innocent citizens mainly in the Northeast, as the insurgents wage an unending war said to be targeted at establishing a caliphate based on the strict application of the Sharia law.

The Southern part of Kaduna State has also witnessed continued killings by bandits and militias in a crisis believed to be fuelled by ethnicity and religion.

