Kogi polytechnic expels four students for examination malpractice, others | Ripples Nigeria

The Academic Board of Kogi Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the expulsion of four students for alleged involvement in examination malpractice and other forms of misconduct.

The institution’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Mrs. Uredo Omale, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lokoja, said one student was rusticated for the same offence.

According to her, the students’ expulsion was part of “far-reaching decisions” made at the board’s meeting chaired by the Rector, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman.

She said the board also approved results of first semester examinations for 2019/2020 academic session.

READ ALSO: Kogi varsity workers begin three-day warning strike

The students expelled for examination malpractice were – Aliu Abdulrahman, ND I, Science and Laboratory Technology, Shaibu Danjuma, HND I, Graphics Department and Hadiza Abubakar, HND II, Computer Science.

Abudulmalik Wahab of the Mechanical Engineering Department was expelled for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapons and involvement in cultism.

An HND ll student of Industrial Design, Durojaiye Helen Taiye, who was allegedly found with extraneous materials inscribed on her palms, was rusticated for one semester.

Join the conversation

Opinions