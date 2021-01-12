Kogi varsity workers begin three-day warning strike

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU), Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, on Tuesday, commenced a three-day warning strike.

The peaceful protest by the Kogi varsity workers is a notice to the Federal Government due to its failure to implement the eight-point Memorandum of Understanding entered into by the parties.

In a statement by chairman of the Kogi University workers, SSANU/Joint Action Committee, Uche Onyedi, the members threatened a complete shutdown of the institution.

It read, “You recall that the JAC of NASU and SSANU had a 14-days warning strike which started from midnight of 4th of October and ended on 12 midnight 18th of October, 2020.

“As a result of the warning strike by NASU/SSANU, an eight-point MoU was signed by JAC of SSANU and NASU on one hand, other stakeholders of the Federal Government on the other hand, at the instance of the Federal Ministry of LaLolbour and Employment, Abuja, on the 20th of October, 2020, in which a committee was constituted to look at our demands with a view to mapping out ways of solving them.

Read also: Why Kogi governor suspended University VC, Polytechnic Rector

“Very unfortunately, the Federal Government reneged on its promises to implement the agreements contained in the MoU.

‌

“You are aware that there are glaring inconsistencies in the IPPIS payment platform, non-payment of allowances, non-payment of arrears of minimum wage consequential adjustments, delay in renegotiation of the 3009 agreements, very poor funding of state-owned universities, lack of visitation panels to universities for a very long time, non-payment of retirement benefits.

“We are asking the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency implement the MoU now, to avoid closing down the university for another year.”

Join the conversation

Opinions