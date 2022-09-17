Kwara Court remands woman for allegedly marrying two husbands

A Kwara State family court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, has remanded a housewife, Awawu Haruna, and two others for allegedly marrying another man while in a subsisting marriage.

Awawu’s purportedly legally married husband, Ayuba Sule, dragged her with her father, Baruna Danjuma, before the family court after she had allegedly married another man.

Sule had told the court that his wife married another man without the dissolution of their marriage. He also told the court that his father-in-law, Danjuma, had played a prominent role in the marriage with his daughter under Islamic law and rites.

Sule told the court that on August 6, 2022, the father-in-law facilitated another marriage between his daughter and one Jemilu Bahause while the marriage contract with him was still existing.

“Alhaji Haruna Danjuma who is the father of my wife, Awawu, in order to conceal the illegality, relocated his daughter and the new husband, Jemilu Bahause to an unknown location and they have since been living together as husband and wife,” Sule told the court.

Magistrate Abdulraheem Bello adjourned the case till September 26, 2022, for hearing.

He ordered both the couple Awawu and Jemilu, as well as the father of the bride to be remanded in the federal Correctional facility, Ilorin.

