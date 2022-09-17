Police arrests Chinese for alleged murder in Kano

Police operatives in Kano State on Friday arrested a Chinese national, Mr. Gheng Chu, for alleged murder of a 22-year-old girl, Miss Ummukulthum Sani, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the development at a press conference on Saturday in Kano.

Haruna said the command received a distress call at about 10:00 p.m. on Friday and the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawal Abubakar, dispatched a team to the scene.

He said: “The 47- year-old Chinese visited the residence of his girlfriend, Miss Ummukulthum Sani, 22 and they engaged in an argument before he allegedly stabbed her many times with a knife.”

“The police team reached the scene of the incident and rushed the victim to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital where she was confirmed dead.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests Chinese for alleged illegal mining in Ilorin

“An in-depth investigation into the case had been launched on the orders of the Commissioner of Police.”

The mother of the deceased, who was also at the briefing, said her daughter was in a relationship with the suspect before she got married about three years ago.

She said: “The marriage failed after three months which made the Chinese stalk their house although her daughter never paid attention to him.

“But on that fateful Friday evening, the sound of his knock on the gate was too disturbing and I decided to open it and he pushed me and gained entrance to her room.

“He stabbed her multiple times with a knife despite my struggle to rescue her and my cries for help were also not heard due to heavy rain.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now